Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.