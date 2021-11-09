Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,469 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

