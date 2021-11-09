Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,657. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $417.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.45. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $240.86 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.