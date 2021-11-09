Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

NYSE CFR opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

