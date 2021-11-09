Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $134.65 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

