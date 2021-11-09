Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,045,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,373,706. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

