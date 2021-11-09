Custodian REIT Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CREI opened at GBX 97.41 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £409.70 million and a PE ratio of 108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Custodian REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.47.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 10,400 shares of Custodian REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.