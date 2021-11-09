CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Brick & Kyle Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 19,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

