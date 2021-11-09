CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 17,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

