Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $341.21 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $341.21 or 0.00502791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $168,049.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,366 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

