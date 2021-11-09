Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,538 shares of company stock worth $5,671,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

