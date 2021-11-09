CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,575. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.