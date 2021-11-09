DA Davidson Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $47.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,820 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

