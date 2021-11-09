Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 10,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $89.41.

DAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Danaos were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

