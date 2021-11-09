DarioHealth (DRIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRIO opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $1,451,906. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 219.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRIO. Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

