Darktrace’s (DARK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

DARK stock opened at GBX 649 ($8.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 751.13. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10).

In other Darktrace news, insider Gordon M. Hurst bought 25,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($194,669.45).

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

