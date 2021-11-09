Datto (MSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Datto (NYSE:MSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, analysts expect Datto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datto stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Datto were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

