Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 1,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

