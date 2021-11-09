DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stake Raised by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,738 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned about 2.37% of DCP Midstream worth $151,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after purchasing an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

DCP opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.