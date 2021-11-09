Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DH traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 382,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.