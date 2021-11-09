Delphy One Day Volume Hits $59,915.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $59,915.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

