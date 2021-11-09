Derby & Company Inc. Has $16.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.41. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,340. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

