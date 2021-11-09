Derby & Company Inc. Purchases 876 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 21,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

