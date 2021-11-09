Desjardins Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

