Desjardins Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.