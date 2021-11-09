Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $225.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $23,395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 656,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,167,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.