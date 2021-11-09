Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €55.59 ($65.40) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.01 and its 200-day moving average is €55.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.