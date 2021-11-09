dForce Achieves Market Cap of $22.81 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, dForce has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $3.92 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00228774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.