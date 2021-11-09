Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $592,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $149.98 and a fifty-two week high of $205.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.