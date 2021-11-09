Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $58.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.