DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DBRG stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.