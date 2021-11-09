DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DBRG stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.