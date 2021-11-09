DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $9.84 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $34,255.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,064,967,735 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,777,416 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

