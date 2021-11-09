Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,699 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.24. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

