Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $672,000 Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Citizens worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citizens by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Citizens by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIZN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

