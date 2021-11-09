Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

