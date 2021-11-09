Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
