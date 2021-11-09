Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

VUZI stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $763.01 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

