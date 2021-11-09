Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

