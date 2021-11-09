Ditto Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $38,405.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

