Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $843.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 655,631 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,970,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 969,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.