DOGEFI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $950,658.79 and $22.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00077085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00078832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,395.29 or 0.99873461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.08 or 0.07030271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020471 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars.

