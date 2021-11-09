Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $296.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.06 million and the lowest is $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock worth $11,837,929. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

