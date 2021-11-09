Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $498.49. The stock had a trading volume of 452,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.18 and a 200 day moving average of $476.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

