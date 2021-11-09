DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

