Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.

PLOW remained flat at $$44.04 on Tuesday. 592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

