Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

