DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.