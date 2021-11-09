Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

