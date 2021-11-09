Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

