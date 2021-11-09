DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen cut DSP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of -156.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 556.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSP Group (DSPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.