Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

