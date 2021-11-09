DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

DD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. 58,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

